Hero Xoom 110 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The Maestro Xoom is Hero’s third scooter under the Maestro line-up following the Edge 110 and Edge 125.
30-Jan-23 12:06 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its third scooter under the Maestro family, the Meastro Xoom, in India today. The new Xoom is expected to be mechanically identical to the Maestro Edge 110 sharing the same engine with major changes expected to take place cosmetically.

Teasers of the scooter suggest a heavily revised design with the headlamp now sitting low on the apron and featuring a X-patterned LED daytime running element. The front apron itself appears to be more angular in design while the cowling on the handlebars houses the turn indicators. The teasers also suggest that the scooter will get a cornering light function with lights positioned alongside the headlamp switching on as the rider leans into a turn.

Round the back the tail-lamp too gets the X-pattern finish. The top end models are also expected to get alloy wheels and a disc brake up front. Also expected is a part digital instrument cluster supporting Bluetooth connectivity on the top variants.

03:30 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Here are the colour options for the new Xoom 110.

03:29 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The new Xoom 110 will be available in three variants with bookings opening from Feb 1, 2023. Here are the prices.

03:24 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Here is a look at some of the engine specifications of the new Xoom 110.

 

03:21 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The new Xoom 110 gets corner bending lights to that automatically activate to provide greater illumination in the direction of the turn.

03:18 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Here are some of the features of the new Xoom 110

 

03:15 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Hero has unveiled the new 110 cc scooter. It is called the Xoom 110.

 

03:08 PM
Jan 30, 2023

110cc segment is the biggest contributor for scooter sales in the country with an over 60 per cent share. Provides a great opportunity for Hero to further explore this segment

 

03:03 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp on stage to commence proceedings.

 

02:55 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The launch event for the new Hero Maestro Xoom is set to commence soon. Stay tuned for all updates.

 

 

02:46 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The Maestro Xoom is expected to also pack in features such as a digital instrument panel with bluetooth connectivity and an LED headlamp.

 

02:12 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The new Maestro Xoom is expected to share its 110 cc engine with the Maestro Edge 110.

01:20 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The Meastro Xoom gets H-patterned LED daytime running lamp signature within the headlamp with the tail-lamp too mirroring the same design.

 

12:50 PM
Jan 30, 2023

The new Maestro Xoom is gonig to be offered with cornering lights - a feature that will be unique in the segment.

 

12:23 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Top variants are set to get alloy wheels as well as a disc brake up front.

 

12:11 PM
Jan 30, 2023

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch the new Maestro Xoom in India today. Hero's third scooter under the Maestro branding will feature a unique design along with packing in some unique features in the segment.

 

