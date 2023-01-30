Hero Xoom 110 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its third scooter under the Maestro family, the Meastro Xoom, in India today. The new Xoom is expected to be mechanically identical to the Maestro Edge 110 sharing the same engine with major changes expected to take place cosmetically.

Teasers of the scooter suggest a heavily revised design with the headlamp now sitting low on the apron and featuring a X-patterned LED daytime running element. The front apron itself appears to be more angular in design while the cowling on the handlebars houses the turn indicators. The teasers also suggest that the scooter will get a cornering light function with lights positioned alongside the headlamp switching on as the rider leans into a turn.

Round the back the tail-lamp too gets the X-pattern finish. The top end models are also expected to get alloy wheels and a disc brake up front. Also expected is a part digital instrument cluster supporting Bluetooth connectivity on the top variants.

