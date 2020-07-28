Hero Xtreme 160R: Top 5 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price

The Hero Xtreme 160R is Hero's new premium commuter motorcycle, and will have its task cut out to take on established rivals in the 160 cc motorcycle segment. The Xtreme 160R is available in two variants, with the base variant priced at ₹ 99,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and the dual disc brake variant priced at ₹ 1,03,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the 160 cc motorcycle segment has several contenders, from brands across the spectrum. While Hero has been late to join the party in the 160 cc segment, it still is the most affordable motorcycle, although costing almost the same as its closest rival in terms of price.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Specifications Comparison With Rivals

Hero Xtreme 160R 99,950 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Yamaha FZS-FI BS6 is the closest in pricing to the Xtreme 160R but it's the least powerful as well

Yamaha FZ FI/ FZ-S FI

The Yamaha FZ is the bike that started it all. It is the motorcycle which brought style, dynamism and premium-ness to an otherwise rather plain commuter-ish motorcycle segment. In terms of pricing, it's the closest to the Hero Xtreme 160R as being one of the most affordable in the segment. The standard Yamaha FZ-FI is priced at ₹ 99,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Yamaha FZ-S FI is priced at ₹ 1,03,200 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R First Ride Review

The Honda X-Blade BS6 will go up against the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155

Honda X-Blade

The Honda X-Blade is the 160 cc premium commuter from Hero's erstwhile partner, which recently received a few cosmetic updates, along with changes to meet the new BS6 emission regulations. Available in two variants, the Honda X-Blade is slightly more expensive than the Hero Xtreme 160R. The single disc variant is priced at ₹ 1,06,687 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the dual disc variant is priced at ₹ 1,10,968 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Honda X-Blade

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is the most powerful in its segment, at least on paper, with 17 bhp of power

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in only one variant, with disc brakes on both wheels, and single-channel ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹ 1,06,899 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). On paper, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is also the most powerful in the segment, with the four-valve, 160 cc engine making 17 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is possibly the closest to a benchmark in the segment, along with the Suzuki Gixxer, when it comes to design, features, performance and dynamics. The BS6 iterations also get some minor cosmetic updates like LED headlights, and new graphics. The Apache RTR 160 4V is available in two variants, with the front disc, rear drum brake variant priced at ₹ 1,04,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the dual disc brake version is priced at ₹ 1,07,050 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

Suzuki Gixxer

The Suzuki Gixxer is one of the leaders in the segment in terms of styling, build quality, performance and riding dynamics. Coupled with the fact that the engine also has good fuel economy, in our experience the Gixxer certainly makes for a very good choice in the 160 cc motorcycle segment. However, the Suzuki Gixxer is also the most expensive in this segment. The standard Suzuki Gixxer is available in just one variant, with disc brakes on both wheels, and single-channel ABS, and is priced at ₹ 1,13,941 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). But Suzuki also offers a full-faired variant for those buyers looking for sportier, big-bike looks, although it's even more expensive. The full-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced at ₹ 1,23,940 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Gixxer SF MotoGP variant with racing livery is priced at ₹ 1,24,970 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.