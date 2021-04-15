carandbike logo
Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Sets Up New Overseas Business Vertical

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has set up a new overseas business vertical with the idea to promote India as a global manufacturing hub for Honda.

The Honda Overseas Business Vertical Unit will be based out of Honda's Manesar plant in Haryana expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Honda's overseas business vertical will be based out of Manesar
  • The aim is to promote India as a global export hub for Honda
  • Honda began exporting from India in 2001, with the Honda Activa

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced setting up a new overseas business vertical with the aim to promote India as a global export hub for Honda. HMSI says that the new vertical will spearhead the company's ambition to export two-wheelers to other global markets. The new overseas business vertical aims to unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India's export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics. It will be located at HMSI's Manesar facility.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers 60.77 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In March 2021

Elaborating on Honda's vision for the new overseas business expansion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of 'Make in India, for India & the World' in the BS-VI era. With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda".

Also Read: 2021 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Launched In India

0 Comments

HMSI started exporting its two-wheelers with the launch of Honda Activa in 2001. It was in 2015 that Honda reached the 10 lakh milestone for two-wheeler exports. Currently, HMSI exports to 35 markets across Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle-East, Japan and the SAARC nations. Honda also says that the recent mid-size motorcycle launches in India, like the CB500X, CB650R and the CBR650R have solid potential to further help the company to establish India as hub for global markets.

