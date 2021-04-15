Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Sets Up New Overseas Business Vertical

The Honda Overseas Business Vertical Unit will be based out of Honda's Manesar plant in Haryana

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced setting up a new overseas business vertical with the aim to promote India as a global export hub for Honda. HMSI says that the new vertical will spearhead the company's ambition to export two-wheelers to other global markets. The new overseas business vertical aims to unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India's export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics. It will be located at HMSI's Manesar facility.

(HMSI has been on a mid-size motorcycle launching spree with the CB500X being one of them)

Elaborating on Honda's vision for the new overseas business expansion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of 'Make in India, for India & the World' in the BS-VI era. With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda".

(Honda's latest launch in India was the CB650R along with the CBR650R)

HMSI started exporting its two-wheelers with the launch of Honda Activa in 2001. It was in 2015 that Honda reached the 10 lakh milestone for two-wheeler exports. Currently, HMSI exports to 35 markets across Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle-East, Japan and the SAARC nations. Honda also says that the recent mid-size motorcycle launches in India, like the CB500X, CB650R and the CBR650R have solid potential to further help the company to establish India as hub for global markets.

