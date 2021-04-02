Two-Wheeler Sales March 2021: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 60.77 Per Cent Growth Year-On-Year

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales figures for March 2021 and the company sold 395,037 units last month in the domestic market. The two-wheeler giant reported a year-on-year growth of 60.77 per cent as compared to 245,716 units sold during the same period last year. Do note that March 2020 saw the nationwide lockdown come into effect that hampered sales across the industry. Meanwhile, exports stood at 16,000 units during the previous month.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Honda Sells Over 4 Lakh Units

Speaking on the sales growth, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director - sales and marketing, HMSI, said, "FY21 was a year of unprecedented uncertainties. Honda resiliently overcame challenges from lockdowns to unlocks, while continuing to create many new firsts. India became the epicenter of Honda's 2 global unveilings (H'ness CB 350, CB350 RS) and followed this with the scintillating Indian debut of CB500X and CB650R. Noteworthy, that leading the recovery as the highest growth driver of the two-wheeler industry in Q4, 2021 has started on an optimistic note for Honda."

Honda reported a year-on-year growth of 60.77 per cent as compared to 245,716 units sold during the same period last year

HMSI registered a total sale (domestic + export) of 411,037 units in March 2021, up by 57.06 per cent from March 2020 when the company sold 261,699 units. However, for the financial year 2020-21, the manufacturer reported a decline of 19.04 per cent in total sales with 40,73,182 units sold in the domestic market and 207,310 units exported overseas.

In contrast, the FY2019-20 saw Honda 2Wheeleers India's domestic sales at 47,06572 units while the company exported 324,725 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.