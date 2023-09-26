Login

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

2 mins read

26-Sep-23 12:38 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Honda SP125 Sports Edition will be sold for a limited period
  • The SP125 Sports Edition is based on the disc brake variant of the bike
  • The Honda SP125 Sports Edition is priced at Rs. 90,567

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of its new limited edition SP125 motorcycle. Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In fact, the SP125 Sports Edition is just Rs. 550 more expensive than the top-spec disc brake variant of the motorcycle. Bookings for the bike are now open and it will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period.

 

Gets two colours - Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic, with updated graphics, and new reflective side stripes for the wheels

 

Introducing Honda’s latest limited edition offering, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Ever since its introduction, the Honda SP125 has excited the customers with its advanced features, stylish design and thrilling performance in the 125cc premium commuter motorcycle segment. We are confident that the launch of the new SP125 Sports Edition will further delight our customers, especially the younger generation.”

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

 

The new Honda SP125 Sports Edition is based on the disc brake variant of the motorcycle. Honda offers two colour options - Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic, with updated graphics, and new reflective side stripes for the wheels. The bike also comes with a new muffler cover finished in a matte shade.

 

The bike also comes with a new matte muffler cover, LED headlamp, and a fully digital instrument console 

 

The features list remains unchanged, as the bike continues to offer - an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console with a gear position indicator, an engine start/stop switch and more. The Honda SP125 Sports Edition is powered by the same 123.94 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that makes 10.7 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops 10.9 Nm at 6000 rpm. Honda is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on this motorcycle.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

