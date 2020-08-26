New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda To Pay $85 Million To Settle U.S. States' Probe Over Takata Air Bags

The state probes are connected with the ongoing recalls of tens of millions of vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata inflators that were sold by Honda and other major auto manufacturers over the past 20 years.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Worldwide, the Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major automakers

Honda Motor Co has agreed to pay $85 million to settle an investigation by most U.S. states into its use of defective Takata airbag inflators in its vehicles, according to a consent order made public on Tuesday. The state probes are connected with the ongoing recalls of tens of millions of vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata inflators that were sold by Honda and other major auto manufacturers over the past 20 years.

To date, more than 40 million U.S. vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled because the inflators can explode when deployed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At least 25 deaths around the world and nearly 300 injuries have been linked to faulty Takata inflators.

takata airbag

Over 40 million U.S. vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled so far

Worldwide, the Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major automakers, including Honda.

In January, Honda said it would recall an additional 2.7 million older U.S. vehicles in North America for potentially defective Takata inflators. That recall covers Honda and Acura automobiles from the 1996 through 2003 model years.

Honda said it was aware of one field rupture of an inflator in the new recall campaign - a 2012 crash in Texas that resulted in an injury - and two in junk yards in Japan.

honda logo 827

Honda has reached civil settlements with 46 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories over the matter.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, American Honda Motor Co and Honda of America agreed to upgrade their product safety procedures related to frontal airbags, including to reduce the risk that their inflators could rupture.

The Honda affiliates agreed to the consent order without admitting wrongdoing and to avoid the cost of further litigation, the automaker said. Court approval is required.

Honda confirmed it had reached civil settlements with 46 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories over the matter.

Since 2008, Honda has recalled nearly 13 million U.S. vehicles equipped with Takata inflators, and has replaced more than 16 million inflators.

A multistate group of attorneys general had been investigating Honda's use of Takata airbags since December 2015, according to the consent order.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India
Honda To Pay $85 Million To Settle U.S. States' Probe Over Takata Air Bags Honda To Pay $85 Million To Settle U.S. States' Probe Over Takata Air Bags
Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda models

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.5 - 11 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ NA *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.99 Lakh
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities