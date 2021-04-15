carandbike logo
search

Honda Two-Wheelers Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh In Rajasthan

Honda added 10,00,000 customers in Rajasthan in just five years, three times faster than the first 10 lakh customers, which were added in 15 years.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI during his maiden visit to Rajasthan expand View Photos
Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI during his maiden visit to Rajasthan

Highlights

  • Honda added the most recent 10 lakh customers in Rajasthan in 5 years
  • The first 10 lakh customers in Rajasthan were added in 15 years
  • In North India, Honda has cumulative sales of 70 lakh units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced cumulative two-wheeler sales in Rajasthan of over 20 lakh units. In a statement, Honda Two-Wheelers said that the number of customers in Rajasthan have been doubled in 5 years, adding the latest 10 lakh customers in just five years, while the first 10 lakh customers took 15 years. According to HMSI, in Rajasthan, Honda has been driving scooterisation, led by the Honda Activa 6G, as well as the Honda Activa 125. Demand for the 125 cc motorcycles, the Honda CB Shine and Honda SP 125 also increased with Honda now becoming the leader in the 125 cc motorcycle segment.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Announces 70 Lakh Cumulative Sales In North India

soo1qd9o

The Honda Activa 6G is driving scooterisation of the two-wheeler market in Rajasthan

Thanking customers in Rajasthan for this landmark milestone, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "It is indeed a privilege to visit Rajasthan for the first time and feel the royal warmth of the people here. On behalf of the entire Honda family and over 385 network outlets in the state, I thank each of our 20 lakh customers in Rajasthan for making Honda their first choice. With a strong belief in the state's potential, we started our second factory in Tapukara, in Alwar district, in 2011. Today, I am happy to share that our quality two-wheelers made in Rajasthan are delighting Honda customers worldwide."

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Registers 60.77 Per Cent Growth Year-on-Year In March 2021

u4533opg

The Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe

0 Comments

Honda says that design improvements in Honda scooters such as increased ground clearance, better fuel efficiency, and telescopic front suspension has increased the pace of scooter adoption across urban and rural areas. Today, two out of every three scooter customers in Rajasthan choose to buy a Honda scooter, HMSI said in the statement.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
    Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
    Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
    Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
    Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
  • Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
  • Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities