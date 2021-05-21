Hyundai Alcazar Launch Postponed To June 2021 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus crisis has been putting off new car launches yet again this year. Many key launches have been delayed and one of them is the much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar. We told you earlier that, Hyundai India was gearing up to launch the new Alcazar in our market on April 29, but with the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, the Korean carmaker has postponed the launch date in a bid to avoid any mass gathering for the event. As per our sources, the launch plan has now been deferred even further to June and could also be pushed ahead to July if the number of COVID positive cases continue to spiral on.

Also Read: Hyundai Announces Relief Task Force Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Tauktae

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a longer wheelbase than the Creta, by 150 mm

Even our dealer sources in metro cities who were belting up to start accepting pre-bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar agaion in May, have reaffirmed that the upcoming seven-seater SUV is likely to go on sale only next month, as they continue see deterioration in footfall and enquiries due to the ongoing COVID crisis. The situation across the nation has been really grim as the second wave of COVID-19 is proving out to be even more threatening and is claiming more lives. Though we are reporting lesser number of positive cases and even recovery rate has improved, the threat of the virus spread will be prevailing until majority of population in India gets vaccinated. Seven states are already under partial lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of this contagious virus and sales across the industry have taken a hit.

Also Read: COVID-19: Hyundai India Extends Support To Tamil Nadu Government

The Hyundai Alcazar name comes from the term used for Portuguese or Spanish Moorish castles

The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta, but the Korean carmaker has made substantial changes in its dimensions to make more room on the inside, adding to its practicality. It has not only grown in length, but also has a 150 mm longer wheelbase. The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2-litre unit churning out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that is capable of pushing out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.