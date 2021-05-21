carandbike logo
Hyundai Announces Relief Task Force Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai is offering Emergency Roadside Assistance Service (ERAS) to support its customers along with giving 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood affected vehicles.

Hyundai is providing free Emergency Roadside Assistance Service in cyclone affected areas. expand View Photos
Hyundai is providing free Emergency Roadside Assistance Service in cyclone affected areas.

Hyundai Motor India has formed a 'Relief Task Force' to support the cyclone Tauktae affected Hyundai customers in states that have taken the worst hit of the cyclone including Gujarat, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. In a bid to ensure uninterrupted mobility, Hyundai is extending Emergency Roadside Assistance Service (ERAS) to support its customers. Moreover, the Korean carmaker is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood affected vehicles, which will help in maintaining the resale value of these vehicles.

Hyundai is also offering 50 per cent less depreciation for cyclone affected vehicles.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, "Taking inspiration from our global vision - 'Progress for Humanity', we are committed towards the betterment of societies and communities. As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai aims to provide the best of service assistance to customers even during strenuous times. Cyclone Tauktae has once again tested the resiliency of Indian people. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by the cyclone in Gujarat, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan thereby offering them 'Peace of Mind' in these challenging times."

The offer is valid on both current and previous model line-up.

As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, earlier the automaker had announced offering infrastructural assistance to COVID affected states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The company also announced extension of warranty, extended warranty and free services by two months. The extended services are offered to customers that are unable to avail services due to the lockdown in their respective cities or states. It will also be providing round the clock roadside assistance to its customers during the lockdown period in a bid to ensure help in an emergency situation. The 24x7 roadside assistance services will be very helpful especially for frontline workers who'll find it difficult to get any mechanical help at this point of time, when people are homebound and shops are shut.

