Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Hyundai India is all set to launch the Creta N Line SUV in India today. The Creta N Line will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks inside out to give it a sportier appearance along with a few mechanical upgrades. Hyundai has already revealed most of the vehicle's exterior and interior design in a series of teasers. The Creta N Line will likely be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more expensive than the standard Creta. The brand has already opened bookings for the vehicle, with the amount set at Rs 25,000.

Visually, the SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, with red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers. It will get an all-black interior with red accents and red stitching all around that give it a sportier appearance. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a new accelerator and brake pedals with a metallic finish.

It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too. The Creta N Line is also expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart.