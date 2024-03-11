Login

Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Hyundai has already revealed most of the vehicle's exterior and interior design in a series of teasers
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Hyundai India is all set to launch the Creta N Line SUV in India today. The Creta N Line will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks inside out to give it a sportier appearance along with a few mechanical upgrades. Hyundai has already revealed most of the vehicle's exterior and interior design in a series of teasers. The Creta N Line will likely be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more expensive than the standard Creta. The brand has already opened bookings for the vehicle, with the amount set at Rs 25,000.

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh

    Visually, the SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, with red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers. It will get an all-black interior with red accents and red stitching all around that give it a sportier appearance. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a new accelerator and brake pedals with a metallic finish.

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect

    It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too. The Creta N Line is also expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart.

    # Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta N Line# Hyundai India# Hyundai Creta N Line Launch# Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Updates# Blogview# Cars# car# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Hyundai is all set to launch the Creta N Line SUV today.

    To know more about what the Hyundai N Line treatment is all about, watch our review of the Venue N Line.

     

    The Hyundai Creta N Line's launch event is all set to begin in a few minutes.

     

    And the event is underway.

    The Creta N Line gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with red brake calipers.

     

    The SUV is powered by Hyundai's 1.5-litre Turbo petrol engine that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm.

    The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a sportier interior than the standard Creta.

    The Creta N Line is offered with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed MT.

    The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

    Here are some features of the Hyundai Creta N Line

    Here are the colour schemes that the Creta N Line is offered with.

    And finally, the Hyundai Creta N Line has been unveiled in the flesh!

    The prices for the SUV have been announced, the Creta N Line will start at an introductory price tag of Rs 16.82 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 20.29 lakh. (All price, ex-showroom).

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.5
    2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • 29,603 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 5.5 Lakh
    ₹ 12,318/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.3
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 21,000 km
    • Petrol
    • AMT
    Rs. 6.25 Lakh
    ₹ 13,998/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.3
    2020 Kia Sonet
    • 23,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 11.95 Lakh
    ₹ 25,271/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.7
    2023 Mahindra Thar
    • 26,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 16.75 Lakh
    ₹ 35,424/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
    7.6
    2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
    • 49,700 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 2.5 Lakh
    ₹ 5,599/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    2018 Mahindra XUV500
    • 50,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 10.25 Lakh
    ₹ 22,956/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    2018 Hyundai Verna
    • 36,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 9.95 Lakh
    ₹ 22,285/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
    • 63,853 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 19 Lakh
    ₹ 42,553/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.2
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • 20,092 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 10.85 Lakh
    ₹ 24,300/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.7
    2022 Mahindra Thar
    • 22,996 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 17.25 Lakh
    ₹ 36,481/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
    Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
    Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
    Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
    Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
    Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
    Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
    Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
    Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
    Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
    Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
    Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
    2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
    2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
    Kush Maini Takes Second Place In Saudi Formula 2 Feature Race
    Kush Maini Takes Second Place In Saudi Formula 2 Feature Race
    Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
    Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
    Ather Energy To Unveil ‘Halo’ Smart Helmet At Community Day Event On April 6
    Ather Energy To Unveil ‘Halo’ Smart Helmet At Community Day Event On April 6
    Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
    Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
    Hyundai Creta N Line: Price Expectation
    Hyundai Creta N Line: Price Expectation
    Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect
    Hyundai Creta N Line: What To Expect
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
    Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched; Priced At Rs 10 Lakh
    Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched; Priced At Rs 10 Lakh
    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved