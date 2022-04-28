  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai, Kia Expect Auto Sales Jump In 2022 Amid Chip Shortage

Hyundai, Kia Expect Auto Sales Jump In 2022 Amid Chip Shortage

Hyundai and Kia sold 6.67 million vehicles in 2021, about 3.7% less than their combined target of 6.92 million vehicles, largely due to supply problems including the chip shortage, which drove down vehicle shipment.
authorBy Carandbike Team
28-Apr-22 05:52 PM IST
Hyundai, Kia Expect Auto Sales Jump In 2022 Amid Chip Shortage banner

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp on Monday forecast that their combined global sales will jump 12.1% in 2022, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to a global chip shortage. The companies sold 6.67 million vehicles in 2021, about 3.7% less than their combined target of 6.92 million vehicles, largely due to supply problems including the chip shortage, which drove down vehicle shipment. They said they would target global sales of 7.47 million vehicles this year.

"In 2022, Hyundai Motor plans to expand its market share and strengthen profitability through efforts to stabilise chip supply and demand, adjust vehicle production schedules, strengthen electric vehicle lineups as well as optimising sales profit and loss by region," Hyundai Motor said in a statement. The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electric gadgets during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing.

7gekdcg8

The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electric gadgets during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard

Analysts said this year's target seemed reasonable. Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, expected demand for vehicles to stay strong in 2022, underpinned by pent-up demand from consumers unable to buy vehicles last year due to supply shortages. "It appears that the chip shortage has been showing some signs of easing ... however, rising raw material prices would likely have (an) impact on their profitability," Lee added.

Shares in Hyundai Motor closed 0.7% higher, versus a 0.4% rise in the benchmark market KOSPI. In October, Hyundai Motor cut its 2021 global sales target by about 4% to 4 million vehicles from 4.16 million vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Hyundai Motor India Delivers Over 65,000 Cars In Festive Season 2022
Hyundai Motor India Delivers Over 65,000 Cars In Festive Season 2022
3 days ago
Hyundai To Launch $5.5 Billion U.S. EV Plant, As New Law Dims Sales Outlook
Hyundai To Launch $5.5 Billion U.S. EV Plant, As New Law Dims Sales Outlook
4 days ago
Hyundai To Launch $5.5 Billion U.S. EV Plant, As New Law Dims Sales Outlook
Hyundai To Launch $5.5 Billion U.S. EV Plant, As New Law Dims Sales Outlook
5 days ago
New Hyundai Grandeur Debuts As A Modern And Luxurious Sedan
New Hyundai Grandeur Debuts As A Modern And Luxurious Sedan
12 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens
car
Lexus ES
Starts at ₹ 59.71 Lakh
0
6.5
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Lexus Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Should 6 airbags be mandatory for all cars?