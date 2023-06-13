Hyundai Mobis Unveils Next-Generation Headlamps With Real-Time Road Sign Projection

Hyundai Mobis has developed next-generation headlamps. These headlamps have HD Lighting System and have the ability to project real-time road signs onto the road ahead, offering improved safety for both drivers and pedestrians during nighttime conditions.





The HD Lighting System projects texts and shapes directly onto the road surface. The system can alert drivers of the upcoming road construction by displaying relevant symbols, while simultaneously illuminating crosswalk signs to aid pedestrians in safely crossing the road.

This system consists of high-definition micro LEDs, and a digital micromirror device, which acts as a reflector by employing an array of tiny mirrors. The components are controlled by DMD and the software logic that brings everything together. Furthermore, data obtained from the front sensor and GPS navigation can be integrated to provide drivers with essential information.





The HD Lighting System has around 25,000 micro LEDs, each with a width of 0.04 mm. This LED count, 250 times more than the number found in current mass-produced LED headlamps, enables the system to precisely control light output. Consequently, the system can more accurately detect objects and pedestrians, significantly enhancing safety.

The DMD, a highly precise controller comprising microscopic mirrors measuring just 0.01 mm, reflects light emitted by the densely-packed LEDs. Utilising 1.3 million digital mirrors, the DMD projects desired shapes and symbols onto the road surface. This represents an increase of 10,000 times in LED control capability compared to previous DMD iterations.

One of the features of this HD Lighting System is that it reflects data which is received in real-time from the camera sensor and GPS navigation. For instance, when approaching a construction zone, the system displays a large "Under Construction" symbol 15 metres ahead of the driver, providing a warning in advance and also indicating the speed limit. This technology is specifically designed to enhance visibility and prevent accidents during nighttime driving.





The HD Lighting System takes proactive measures to prevent pedestrian accidents. By utilising the camera sensor, the system can identify pedestrians even while driving along remote alleys. When the vehicle comes to a stop, it projects a virtual crosswalk on the road surface. This approach allows the headlights to not only communicate with pedestrians through emergency lights or horns but also by displaying vital information.





A Hyundai Mobis representative said, “In the era of autonomous driving, software technology capable of integrating numerous auto components into a single device will be more important than ever. Hyundai Mobis is taking the lead in the development of cutting-edge lamps and securing technology capable of controlling them.”









Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



