  • Home
  • News
  • India Cuts Fuel Export Taxes, Hikes Tax On Local Crude

India Cuts Fuel Export Taxes, Hikes Tax On Local Crude

India has cut fuel export taxes for the second time in less than two weeks and increased a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 08:10 PM IST
India Cuts Fuel Export Taxes, Hikes Tax On Local Crude banner

India has cut fuel export taxes for the second time in less than two weeks and increased a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, a government notification on Tuesday said.  

India cut export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre, the finance ministry notification said.

The changes will be effective from Wednesday.

India, which is the world's third largest oil importer, on Tuesday also raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, the government notification said.

India imposed a windfall tax on July 1 on crude oil producers, along with levies on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel exports.

But on July 20 it said it would cut the windfall tax on oil producers and levies on refiners, and fully exempted gasoline from an export duty.

A top finance ministry official told Reuters last month that the Indian government will only withdraw the windfall tax for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels.

($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Rupee Flat As Dollar Demand Offsets Boost From Oil Plunge
Rupee Flat As Dollar Demand Offsets Boost From Oil Plunge
1 hour ago
S. Korea Braces For Supply Disruptions As Trucker Strike Looms
S. Korea Braces For Supply Disruptions As Trucker Strike Looms
4 hours ago
India Sends More Vacuum Gasoil To The U.S. As The West Shuns Russian Oil
India Sends More Vacuum Gasoil To The U.S. As The West Shuns Russian Oil
4 hours ago
Russian Oil Cap Doubts Spur Insurer Fears Of Ships Left At Sea
Russian Oil Cap Doubts Spur Insurer Fears Of Ships Left At Sea
4 hours ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line