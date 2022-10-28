India Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude Oil Output, Diesel Exports

  • Home
The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne.
authorBy Reuters
29-Oct-22 03:13 AM IST
The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from Sunday, a government notification said. 

