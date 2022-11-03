  • Home
  • News
  • India's Hero MotoCorp Misses Q2 Profit Estimates, Sales Dip

India's Hero MotoCorp Misses Q2 Profit Estimates, Sales Dip

Profit after tax fell 10 per cent to 7.16 billion Indian rupees ($86.37 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs. 7.94 billion a year earlier, an exchange filing showed.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
03-Nov-22 10:08 PM IST
India's Hero MotoCorp Misses Q2 Profit Estimates, Sales Dip banner
Highlights

India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as expenses rose and sales volume dipped.

Profit after tax fell 10 per cent to 7.16 billion Indian rupees ($86.37 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 7.94 billion rupees a year earlier, an exchange filing showed.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs. 7.41 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Number of two-wheelers sold during the reported quarter stood at 1.43 million against 1.44 million a year ago.

Cost of materials consumed rose 7.4 per cent to Rs. 65.17 billion, pushing overall expenses up nearly 9 per cent. 

"The global macro headwinds may keep the playfield a bit uncertain, and navigating the same over the next few quarters will be important," Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, said in a statement.

"As the commodities cool off, and the rate cycle reachesits peak, the medium term outlook for the Indian auto industry appears quite encouraging."

The company also said it will continue to build its presence in the premium segment via multiple launches over the next few quarters.

Hero MotoCorp is also shifting to cleaner vehicles and launched its first electric scooter last month after several months of delay. It has made a string of investments in electric vehicle startups in recent months.

Revenue from operations rose 7.4 per cent to Rs. 90.75 billion.

Related Articles
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Teased; Launch Soon
Hero XPulse 200T 4V Teased; Launch Soon
2 days ago
India's Top Bikemaker Hero Launches E-Scooter To Chase Startups
India's Top Bikemaker Hero Launches E-Scooter To Chase Startups
3 days ago
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
6 days ago
Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period
Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period
6 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?