  • Home
  • News
  • India's Bajaj Auto Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand

India's Bajaj Auto Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand

Bajaj Auto has exceeded its 3rd quarter profit estimations
authorBy Reuters
31-Jan-23 08:23 PM IST
India's Bajaj Auto Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand banner

India's Bajaj Auto reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong domestic demand and an increase in prices of its motorcycles and scooters made up for weak exports.

The company's profit increased nearly 23% to 14.91 billion rupees ($182.84 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 13.64 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's revenue from operations increased 3% to 93.15 billion rupees, helped by demand for sports motorbikes during the festive season, when many Indians make big-ticket purchases.

Demand from high-income consumers for everything, from home care goods to motorcycles, has held up in recent quarters despite price hikes by Corporate India to protect its bottomline from higher costs.

"We expect auto and auto ancillaries to see the benefit of softening input costs from Q3 onwards," HDFC Securities said in an earnings preview note for the sector.

Bajaj Auto's total expenses dropped 1% in the third quarter.

The company's domestic two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales volumes, which account for more than half of the overall sales, climbed 4% from a year earlier.

"Robust double-digit revenue growth in the domestic business offset the drop in exports arising from the challenging market context," Bajaj Auto said in an exchange filing, adding "judicious pricing" also helped boost earnings.

Exports, which made up over 40% of total volumes, dropped 33% as macroeconomic and regulatory pressures in Africa weighed.

The company's two-wheeler exports to Africa, which includes Nigeria, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, contributed to more than half of its motorcycle exports in the last fiscal year, according to its annual report.

Bajaj Auto's stock climbed 11% in 2022, compared with the Nifty auto index's 15% gain.

Related Articles
Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023
Bajaj Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 1,472.7 Crore In Q3 FY2023
5 days ago
Bajaj Registers ‘Darkstar’ Name In India; Could Be A New Adventure Bike
Bajaj Registers ‘Darkstar’ Name In India; Could Be A New Adventure Bike
4 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
4 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Grow 31.4% MoM
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Grow 31.4% MoM
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line