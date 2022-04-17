  • Home
  • News
  • Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel In Gulf

Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel In Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel.
authorBy Carandbike Team
17-Apr-22 11:25 AM IST
Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel In Gulf banner

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries. It has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling oil in the Gulf.

Revolutionary Guards naval units seized 250,000 litres of fuel smuggled on one of the ships and 130,000 litres on the other vessel, bringing the total of confiscated fuel in the past week to 650,000 litres, according to a statement posted on the Guards' official website.

The first ship's seven crew members have been detained, a Guards official told state TV earlier, adding that they included Iranians and foreigners, without giving further details.

Last week the Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 220,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf and detained its crew of 11, Iranian media reported.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab in Cairo and Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Oil Prices Settle Lower On U.S. Supply, Lower China Demand
Oil Prices Settle Lower On U.S. Supply, Lower China Demand
8 hours ago
Wall Street Opens Fourth Quarter On High Note As Oil Surges
Wall Street Opens Fourth Quarter On High Note As Oil Surges
4 days ago
Oil Prices Rise 1% On Cuts To OPEC+ Output Targets
Oil Prices Rise 1% On Cuts To OPEC+ Output Targets
4 days ago
Oil Jumps 4% To 5-Week High Lifted By OPEC+ Output Cut
Oil Jumps 4% To 5-Week High Lifted By OPEC+ Output Cut
4 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?