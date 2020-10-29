New Cars and Bikes in India
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales

Japan's seven major automakers including Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda, Mitsubishi among others sold a combined 2.3 million vehicles last month globally, according to Reuters calculations based on sales data released by the companies.

The decline in sales though has slowed down significantly in the recent months since April this year
The decline in sales though has slowed down significantly in the recent months since April this year

Japanese automakers saw a 2.1 per cent drop in global vehicles sales in September compared with a year earlier, the seventh straight month of declines, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt demand even as factories and dealerships reopen. The country's seven major automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, sold a combined 2.3 million vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on sales data released by the companies on Thursday.

The decline in monthly sales has, however, slowed significantly since a 50 per cent slump in April as the Japanese car makers benefit from a rebound in demand, particularly in China, the world's biggest auto market.

Total global production at Japan's seven major automakers rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year to 2.4 million units last month, compared with a 14 per cent dip in August.

Global demand for cars has been weak since March because of coronavirus lockdowns. A third wave of infections is forcing some countries to re-impose tighter curbs.

