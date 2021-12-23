Kawasaki Announces Price Hike On Select Motorcycles From January 2022

  • Home
Kawasaki has increased prices on select motorcycles in its range between Rs. 6,000 - Rs. 23,000. But customers booking the vehicle before December 31, 2021, will receive price protection for 45 days.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
23-Dec-21 06:47 PM IST
  • Kawasaki has hiked prices between Rs. 6,000-23,000 on select motorcycles
  • Prices on the Z650, Versys 650, Z H2 range remain unchanged for 2022
  • Customers who book before December 31, 2021, receive price protection

India Kawasaki Motor has announced a price hike for the new calendar year and the new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2022. The Japanese bike maker has hiked prices on select motorcycles between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 23,000, depending on the model. It's the more popular models that fall under the price hike starting from the Ninja 300 that has seen a price hike of Rs. 6,000 and will retail at Rs. 3.24 lakh, while the newly-launched Kawasaki Z650RS gets more expensive by Rs. 7,000 and will be priced at Rs. 6.72 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Launched In India

Motorcycles New Price Old Price Difference
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Rs. 3.24 Lakh Rs. 3.18 Lakh Rs. 6,000
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Rs. 6.68 Lakh Rs. 6.61 Lakh Rs. 7,000
Kawasaki Z650RS Rs. 6.72 Lakh Rs. 6.65 Lakh Rs. 7,000
Kawasaki Vulcan S Rs. 6.16 Lakh Rs. 6.10 Lakh Rs. 6,000
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Rs. 11.72 Lakh Rs. 11.55 Lakh Rs. 17,000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Rs. 11.51 Lakh Rs. 11.40 Lakh Rs. 11,000
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Rs. 15.37 Lakh Rs. 15.14 Lakh Rs. 23,000
Kawasaki W800 Rs. 7.33 Lakh Rs. 7.26 Lakh Rs. 7,000
Kawasaki Z900 Rs. 8.50 Lakh Rs. 8.42 Lakh Rs. 8,000

More expensive models like the Kawasaki Versys 1000 get a price hike of Rs. 17,000, while the Ninja 1000SX is now pricier by Rs. 11,000. The latter was launched as recently as the end of November 2021. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets the maximum price hike of Rs. 23,000 and now retails at Rs. 15.37 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. That being said, the ZX-10R continues to be one of the more accessible litre-class machines in the segment. Other motorcycles that have witnessed price hikes include the Kawasaki Vulcan S, W800, Z900 and the Ninja 650.

Meanwhile, prices for the Kawasaki Z650, Versys 650, Z H2 range, KX100, KX250, KX450 and the KLX450R remain unchanged for the new year. Kawasaki has also announced that customers who book motorcycles on or before December 31, 2021, and take delivery within 45 days from the date of booking can purchase them at current ex-showroom prices. Kawasaki has traditionally increased the prices of its motorcycles around the new year. But much like the auto sector, the company revised prices a couple of times in 2021.

