Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R May Be Under Development

Latest rumours from Japan indicate that Kawasaki may be working on a Ninja ZX-4R, a 400 cc, four-cylinder sportbike based on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. The ZX-25R was launched in New Zealand almost a year ago, and boasts of being a four-cylinder quarter-litre pocket rocket which stands out in the middle of the singles and twins in the 250 cc segment. The ZX-25R has also been designed for markets like Indonesia and Japan, but for Western markets, the 250 cc Ninja will not make sense, as it will be perceived as being too small, and too expensive for its size.

Japanese publication Young Machine has a theory that Kawasaki may be working on a slightly bigger 400 cc version, which will be a better fit for other markets, and will also meet the price point of those markets. What makes the news of the ZX-4R more appealing is that the Japanese publication has seldom been off the mark with its predictions about future products from the big four Japanese motorcycle brands. The report is still speculative, but more reports of patent filings by Kawasaki point to the real possibility of a ZX-4R under development.

Kawasaki patent filings show a sportbike which could potentially be a ZX-4R

Patent drawings filed by Kawasaki resemble a full-faired sportbike with the ZX-25's dimensions, and even has side ducts in the sportbike's fairing. The ZX-25 has a high-revving engine with a 17,000 rpm redline, so the ducts are needed to provide better cooling. But the accompanying text of the patent filings indicate the very real possibility of a ZX-4R in the making.

The text says that, "the present invention can be more preferably applied to a vehicle having a four-cylinder 400 cc engine," hinting that Kawasaki may be actually working on the ZX-4R. So, the design and bodywork of the ZX-25R may have been actually developed for a 400 cc model, but adapted to the 250 cc model which was introduced first. So far though, there's no real confirmation if Kawasaki indeed intends to go ahead with a ZX-4R and if there will be considerable demand for a product like that.

