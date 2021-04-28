Lotus Names New Sports Car Emira

Lotus has today confirmed the name of its eagerly anticipated all-new sports car will be Emira. To date it has been known only by its codename, the Lotus Type 131. Pronounced 'E-meer-a', the word features in numerous ancient languages and often translates as 'commander' or 'leader'. It's highly appropriate as this is the exciting new sports car leading Lotus on a journey to a thrilling new future.

The Lotus Emira will make its world debut on July 6

The Emira will be unveiled on July 6 and will make its public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Lotus has also confirmed that, contrary to media speculation, the car will not be a hybrid. The Emira will be powered by a choice of internal combustion engines - the last time Lotus will launch an ICE car. The additional powertrain option will be new to Lotus, highly efficient, use cutting edge technology and be tuned to help deliver that distinctive Lotus experience.

With a distinctive new sports car design influenced by the Lotus Evija hypercar, Emira marks the acceleration of the brand's product-led offensive into a new era of contemporary design, highly efficient powertrains, and everyday usability coupled with explosive performance.

