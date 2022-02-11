Made-In-India Volkswagen T-Cross Exports To Mexico Begin From Chakan Plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has commenced exporting the Volkswagen T-Cross from its Chakan plant, the company announced. The automaker shipped the first batch of 1,232 units of the T-Cross to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. The Volkswagen T-Cross is essentially the VW Taigun in India, and is based on the MQB A0 IN platform that not only serves purpose for the brand's Indian operations but for overseas markets as well. In fact, Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL followed by South Africa, Central American countries as well as other ASEAN markets.

(L-R) Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL and Mojmir Hajek, Executive Director, Technical, SAVWIPL with the made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross

Commenting on the occasion, Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL, said, "The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group's endeavour to engineer cars in India to be driven by the world. Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally is an integral part of our India strategy. The cars manufactured at our facilities in India embody the same quality standards we adhere to globally. The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0 IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance. In addition to scripting our growth story in the domestic market, the flexible MQB A0 IN platform will play a crucial role in expanding our global export footprint. With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India."

The Volkswagen Group began its export program in 2011 and the company shipped 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento to the South African market. Since then, the company's export market has grown exponentially with the automaker's presence in 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the GCC countries, and the Caribbean region. The VW Group has exported over 545,653 cars until December 2021.

