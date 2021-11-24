Magenta To Invest Rs. 250 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up An EV Plant

Magenta, an Indian charge point operator (CPO) company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu to invest in building the EV charging infrastructure in the state. Under this agreement, Magenta will invest close to Rs. 250 crore to set up a manufacturing unit that will focus on the design, product development and architecture standards for EV technologies in the e-mobility space. The investment will primarily be used for R&D and manufacturing technologically advanced products along with providing a better options in the e-mobility segment.

Maxson Lewis, CEO and MD, Magenta at the MoU signing ceremony.

Maxson Lewis, CEO and MD, Magenta, signed the MoU in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2021 held in Coimbatore.

"We are glad to join hands with the Government of Tamil Nadu in strengthening their vision for building a robust EV ecosystem for India. Skilled workforce, Strong infrastructure, coupled with a government having a progressive and investor-friendly approach, makes the state poised to become the next EV hub in the county," Lewis said.

Magenta will also provide job opportunities to local communities within the region and will create around 500 jobs in the next two years in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, more than 1600 employees will be trained in EV charger manufacturing, assembly, installation and operations over the next five years. Magenta has been one of the pioneers in the EV charger business and has a wide range of chargers including solar-based EV Charging Stations, and has installed multiple EV chargers on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well.