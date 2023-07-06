Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Simpson Desert Crossing

Mahindra Scorpio-N has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert in Australia by a production vehicle. The team, consisting of Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson, completed the desert journey in a time period of 13 hours, 21 minutes, and 5 seconds. This feat was accomplished by traversing over 1100 sand dunes, covering 385 km, and enduring scorching temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Mahindra Delivers Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 In India

The vehicle used for the crossing was fitted with Cooper Rugged Trek tires

The vehicle used for this desert crossing was a slightly modified version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N which was recently launched in Australia. The only modifications made were the replacement of standard highway-terrain tires with Cooper Rugged Trek tires and the removal of the second-row captain's chairs, which were substituted with two spare tires and jerry cans.

This achievement holds special significance as it marks nearly six decades since the first motorized crossing of the Simpson Desert by a G60 Datsun Patrol, which took around two weeks to complete. In stark contrast, the Mahindra Scorpio accomplished the same feat in under 14 hours, highlighting the advancements in automotive technology and performance. It is worth noting that the Scorpio, as it is known in Australian markets, was launched in Australia earlier this year and is available in two variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone

With a starting price of AUD 41,990 (INR 23 Lakh), the entry-level Scorpio Z8 is equipped with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine generating 172 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line Z8L variant, priced from AUD 45,990 (INR 25.3 Lakh) drive-away, offers the same specifications. Both variants feature a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system. Mahindra is also considering expanding the Scorpio lineup, with plans to incorporate autonomous emergency braking before the mandated deadline of March 1, 2025, for its inclusion in all new vehicles in Australia.