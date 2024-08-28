Login
Maruti Suzuki Fronx With ADAS Spotted On Test in India

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer ADAS functions in its cars in India models such as the Fronx exported to markets like Japan do come with the tech.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Fronx could be one of Maruti's cars in India to get ADAS
  • Test car could be a test-bed for the tech in India
  • Maruti's ADAS tech likely to debut in India with the EVX electric SUV

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx could be one of the brand’s major models to benefit from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in India. Till date, India’s largest carmaker has not offered the tech in any of its vehicles on sale in the country - including the Maruti Invicto which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross that does get ADAS.

 

Also read: Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025

 Maruti Suzuki Fronx 2

The Fronx was spied with a trapezoidal module at the centre of the grille housing ADAS sensors; front camera off-set to the side.

 

A test car of the Fronx has now been spotted on Indian roads with what appears to be the front sensors for ADAS integrated into the grille. While the nose does feature some light camouflage, the element that should be focused on is the trapezoidal unit under the covered Suzuki logo. The unit houses the ADAS sensors in the export spec model - such as the car being sent to Japan - and is missing on the current India-spec model.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 500th Nexa Showroom; Plots Nexa Studio Outlets For Smaller Towns
 

It currently remains to be seen if the Fronx will become Maruti’s first ADAS-equipped model for the brand. The company could use its much anticipated EVX electric SUV as the debut model for its ADAS tech before adding it to other vehicles in the range.

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1

Japan-spec Fronx (left) gets the trapezoidal ADAS sensor in the centre with the front camera off-set to the side; India car (right) lacks the sensor module and the camera is placed in the centre.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
 

At its 10-year technology strategy announcement in July, Maruti's parent first Suzuki Motor Corporation revealed that it  planned to ‘develop and offer ADAS that performs well even in the congested streets of Indian cities.’ The Fronx could therefore also be a test bed to tune the technology for Indian road conditions. Expect Maruti's ADAS suites to offer at least Level 1 capabilities offering features such as frontal collision warning, front vehicle departure alert and lane keep assist with steering assistance.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
 

When it launches in India expect the ADAS-equipped Fronx to cost a fair premium over its standard counterpart with the tech likely to be exclusive to the top model. Expect no changes to the powertrains from the current model.

 

Image source

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Fronx# Fronx ADAS# Maruti Suzuki ADAS# Cars
