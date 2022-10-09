Myles Launches One-Month Car Subscription Plan, Starting At Rs. 25,550

Self-drive and car subscription platform, Myles has launched a one-of-a-kind one-month subscription plan for cars. The new plan provides customers the option to subscribe a vehicle for a month, which includes services like maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance, apart from the car itself. Prices for the one-month subscription plan begin at Rs. 25,550 with immediate delivery of cars. Commonly, most car subscription providers offer a minimum 12-month subscription program. Myles says it aims to subscribe to 5,000 cars in the next one year under the new plan. The one-month subscription program will be initially available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the one-month subscription plan, Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO - Myles, said, "Our innovative car subscription plans have given millennials a more convenient and budget-friendly way of owning a vehicle. Today's generation does not prefer a long waiting period, and that's what we are catering to with our smart subscription plans. We are easing the process of maintaining cars and removing the burden of installments, and delivering it to your doorstep in a comparatively shorter period."

The one-month subscription plan for the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs. 29,909 per month.

The Myles one-month car subscription program includes cars such as the Hyundai i20, which starts at Rs. 29,909 per month, Maruti Brezza at Rs. 34,670 per month, and Tata Nexon at Rs. 34,670 per month. The company offers completely new as well as sparingly new vehicles. Customers will need to login into the Myles Zero Mobile app or website and opt for the subscription tenure and complete the KYC process. The new plan offers customers a flexible ownership experience with no maintenance or down payment hassles.

The company says it expects at least 50 per cent of car buyers to use this service in the next five years due to the ease it provides for owning and changing a car. Myles presently has presence in over 250 locations across 21 cities.