New All India Tourist Vehicles Permit Rules Proposed

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to amend the National Permit regime under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 in a bid to promote tourism across the country. The Ministry is looking to provide seamless movement to the tourist passenger vehicles after the success of goods carriage vehicle under National Permit Regime. The "All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020" has been already documented and published vide GSR 425( E) dated 01 July 2020 for public and stakeholders consultation. The same topic was discussed in the 39th Transport Development Council Meeting as well.

All authorisations/permits shall be issued, after all relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules.

The new permit regime allows any tourist vehicle operator to apply for an "All India Tourist Authorisation/Permit" through online mode. All such authorisations/permits shall be issued, after all relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules. Then the nationwide fees should be deposited towards such authorisation/permit, within 30 days of submission of the application, and will be subjected to all compliances being met by such an applicant as one stop solution. Moreover, the scheme entails flexibility in the form of authorisation/permit being granted. It will be valid for a period of three months or its multiples, but not exceeding three years at a time.

All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity. This scheme is expected to provide a thrust to the tourism industry in India which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus situation.

