New Mercedes-Benz GLS, GLE, GLE Coupe Global Debut On March 31

March 2026 has turned out to be a busy month for Mercedes-Benz, and the German Giant isn’t done yet. After unveiling the new VLE and the updated Maybach S-Class earlier this month, the brand is now all set to reveal the facelifted GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS on March 31.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Revealed With More Powerful V8, Updated Design

While many of the details are under wraps, spy shots of camouflaged test mules over the past few months have already offered a glimpse of what’s in store. As this is a mid-cycle update, the changes are expected to be more of a subtle refresh rather than a comprehensive overhaul. The exterior will likely get a revised front fascia in line with the brand’s latest design language, including a new bumper, a slightly larger grille, and updated headlamps featuring Mercedes’ signature star-pattern lighting elements.

The more noticeable updates are expected inside the cabin. The SUVs could get a new Superscreen setup that integrates three displays under a single glass panel, similar to newer Mercedes models. They are also likely to feature the latest fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system with enhanced AI-based functionality, along with redesigned air vents and an updated steering wheel.

Under the hood, Mercedes is expected to make small but meaningful updates. The GLE could get an updated inline-six engine with mild-hybrid tech, while the GLS might receive a more powerful V8.

It’s worth noting that these SUVs were already given a facelift in 2023. The refreshed models are expected to go on sale globally later this year or early 2027, and an India launch could be expected sometime in 2027.