New Spy Shots Of Royal Enfield Scram 650 Emerge, Revealing A Host Of Details

Royal Enfield is now known to be testing its models thoroughly before bringing them to the market, and this strategy has lead to many spy shots and following speculations for almost all of Royal Enfield's recent & upcoming models. The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 650 has also been one of the models that has been spotted testing multiple times, and recently, a leaked document also confirmed that a scrambler style motorcycle based on RE's 650 platform will be launched soon. Now however, the motorcycle has been spotted testing in a near production-ready form, with several changes compared to the last spy shots.

For Starters, the Royal Enfield Scram 650 spotted on test had an LED headlight unit similar to the Super Meteor 650 which recently made its debut at EICMA . The motorcycle also sported an LED tail light with round turn indicators, which were identical to the Hunter 350 Metro. The Scram 650 on test sported RE's 648 cc twin-cylinder engine which belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm in the other models, and we think that it's likely that the figures won't change for this motorcycle.

However, the motorcycle sported a new two-in-one exhaust as opposed to the dual exhausts on the other 650 models, which may result in the engine having a different character than in the likes of the Interceptor , Continental GT & Super Meteor. Just like we saw different exhaust systems on RE's three 350 cc models - the Meteor 350 , Classic 350 & Hunter 350 - Royal Enfield may employ different exhaust systems for its 650 other models too, which could be the differentiating factor in how they ride. We already saw a new dual exhaust on the Super Meteor 650, and this exhaust could be the latest in the line up.

Other differentiating factors also include a new pair of dual purpose tyres. The tyres wrap around a set of 17-inch spoked rims, which suggest that the bike may not feature tubeless tyres. There is also a possibility though, that some variants may feature alloy wheels & tubeless tyres, just like we saw on the Hunter. The Scram 650 test mule also sported a single pod instrument cluster like on the Hunter Metro, and wether RE uses the same unit or changes it before launch is still unknown. The motorcycle also sported a flat scrambler-style seat, while some other details like the fuel tank, handlebar, and the chassis were very reminiscent of the Interceptor 650. The suspension layout is entirely new though, with a new set of springs on the back and USD forks up front.

While the launch timeline of the Royal Enfield Scram 650 is still unknown, the fact that the motorcycle was in near production form on the test suggests that the launch may not be all that while away. We expect the motorcycle to be launched sometime in the second half of 2022, and it could be priced somewhere between the Interceptor 650 & Super Meteor 650 - around Rs. 3.2-3.3 lakh (Ex-Showroom).