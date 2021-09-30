New Teaser Confirms Tata Punch Will Get Harman Infotainment System

The new Tata Punch mini-SUV is all set to make its debut on October 4, 2021. While Tata Motors is yet to commence bookings for the micro SUV, select dealers across Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi are accepting pre-orders for a token of up to Rs. 11,000. The home-grown automaker has been teasing the mini-SUV on its social media for quite some time now. The company has dropped a new teaser showcasing the Harman touchscreen infotainment unit on the soon-to-be-launched car.

As seen in the video, a Harmon-sourced floating infotainment system is placed in the center of the dashboard. It is likely to be a similar unit as seen on the Altroz premium hatchback and the Nexon subcompact SUV. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Moreover, some of the dealers we spoke to confirmed that the top-spec model will get the brand's iRA connected car tech.

The Punch will be Tata's smallest SUV, which will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in the line-up. It will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) developed under Impact 2.0 design language. The mini-SUV will be offered in four key trims choices - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Moreover, the car will be available in three single-tone colours and six dual-tone shades.

The Tata Punch micro SUV will be available in four trim options - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

The Punch will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, power windows in the front, fabric upholstery with some grey pattern, electrically adjustable ORVMs, white silver accents on the door handle, digital-analogue instrument cluster, and more.

In terms of engine specifications, the new Tata Punch is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional AMT unit.