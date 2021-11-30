Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing In India

Maruti Suzuki India has planned a range of new launches for 2022, and the new-gen Alto is expected to be one among them. Recently a new test mule of the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto was spotted testing in India, giving us a closer look at the new small car. The car was spotted in the Delhi-NCR area, however, it's still heavily covered in camouflage so we cannot comment much on the design or styling of the car. The new Alto is expected to be launched sometime in the second half of 2022.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will come with new square taillights and a sculpted rear bumper

The spy photos largely give us a look at the rear and profile of the car and judging by the silhouette, the new Alto looks a bit taller. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will come with new square taillights and a sculpted rear bumper. We also get to see steel wheels on this test mule, but the production model will get wheel covers, however, we do not expect to see alloy wheels. The car also features new ORVMs and standard door handles.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Alto? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

We also get to see steel wheels on this test mule, but the production model will get wheel covers

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to be based on the Heartect platform as the S-Presso and is expected to come with smarter creature comforts and improved safety features. The top-end trim might also get a touchscreen display with the Smartplay studio infotainment system.

Also Read: New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launched In India

Mechanically, we expect the new Alto to come with the same 800 cc, three-cylinder motor, however, there could be an option 1.0 litre version as well

Under the hood, the existing Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with an 800 cc, three-cylinder motor, belting out 41 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti could offer a 1.0-litre version as well, possibly powered by a derivative of the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual Jet, Dual VVT, K10C petrol engine that was introduced with the new-gen Celerio hatchback. Currently, the Alto is offered in a CNG option as well, and Maruti Suzuki is likely to retain it.

Source: Desi SpeecH / YouTube