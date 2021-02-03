Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spotted Testing Again

The overall silhouette of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has changed and it gets taller proportions

The upcoming, new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around, we get a clean look at its new multi-spoke alloy wheels. Now, it is possible the production model might not get the same wheels, however, these do look production-ready. In fact, the model in the photos appear to be the top-spec variant. Having said that, the test mule is still heavily camouflaged, so it is difficult to talk about the design and styling of the car. That said, the overall silhouette of the new Celerio has changed and the car appears to come with taller proportions.

The slightly sloping roofline gives it a nice stance, while at the back the car comes with a rear windshield wiper and wraparound taillamps

Visually, the new test mule also gives us a glimpse of the car's new headlamps which continue to be halogen units. The bonnet line is much taller now and the car also appears to get longer, front overhangs. The test mule also comes with new ORVMs, similar to the one on the Ignis, with integrated turn signal lights. The slightly sloping roofline gives it a nice stance, while at the back the car comes with a rear windshield wiper, wraparound taillamps, short overhangs and a sculpted tailgate.

The new generation Maruti Celerio hatchback will come with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine

While we do not get to see the interior in these photos, previous spy images gave us a good glimpse at the cabin. While it was draped in camouflaged, concealing some of the key details, a closer look at the picture showed that the car will get a new interior design. This includes a new centre console, new upholstery, a few new creature comforts, and Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also expected to get features like multi-functional steering wheel, multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more.

Under the hood, the new generation Maruti Celerio hatchback will come with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT unit. Moreover, the CNG variants are also likely to be on the cards.

Source: IndianAuto

