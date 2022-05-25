Nissan Ariya To Become First Electric Vehicle To Embark On An Expedition From North Pole To South Pole

Nissan's Ariya electric SUV will become the first electric vehicle in the world to embark on an expedition from the North Pole to the South Pole. The automaker has announced its partnership with Scottish adventurer, Chris Ramsey, which will see Ramsey and his team travel over 27,000 km in the Ariya e-4ORCE crossing several regions, continents and temperatures ranging from -30 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius. Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, eventually crossing to Antarctica. The team plans to embark on the expedition in March 2023, and doing it in an electric vehicle will further up the ante.

Also Read: Nissan's e-4ORCE Technology

Scottish adventurer Chris Ramsey with the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE in the standard spec

Speaking on the partnership, Asako Hoshino - Executive Vice President and global head of marketing and sales, Nissan said, "We're proud to announce our partnership with Chris Ramsey and the Pole to Pole expedition team. The all-new, all-electric Ariya crossover SUV enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. And with e-4ORCE control technology providing enhanced stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, we know it will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging all-electric journey."

The Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will get a custom rugged exterior with upgraded wheels, tyres and suspension

The route promises to offer some extreme, brutal and beautiful scenery including snow-covered glacial landscapes, treacherous mountain climbs and vast desert dunes. To tackle it all, Ramsey's Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will be modified with a custom rugged exterior fit for the trek across extreme terrain along with upgraded wheels, tyres and suspension. A second, unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will act as a support vehicle throughout the Americas.

Nissan says the Ariya e-4ORCE gets the brand's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over a variety of road surfaces, including wet and snowy roads, without the need for changes in driving style or input.

The Ariya e-4ORCE gets Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance

Speaking about the expedition, Chris Ramsey, founder of Pole to Pole, said, "Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments - from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they are exhilarating to drive whilst meeting the daily demands of drivers around the world. It's fantastic to see such an important and innovative global brand partner with our expedition."

Also Read: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Say To Deepen Cooperations In EV Production

This, however, isn't Ramsey's first adventure in an EV. He has been doing so for over a decade. Previously, Chris and his wife, Julie, became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in an all-electric vehicle in July 2017. The pair travelled for over 16,000 km through multiple locales over 56 days in his Nissan Leaf. Ramsey also tackled a 2615 km journey from John O'Groats to Land's End and back again in a Nissan Leaf with 24 kWh battery. He went on to complete the journey in two days using only publicly available and free EV charging points. For Nissan, the pole to pole challenge supports Nissan Ambition 2030, the brand's long-term vision to empower mobility with a focus on electrification.