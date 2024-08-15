Ola Electric Roadster Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specification, Images

Ola Electric is all set to take the wraps off its e-motorcycles today, on August 15. Ola, which leads India's electric two-wheeler market by a distance, is expected to introduce at least two motorcycles, which will be positioned in the mass and premium segments. Nearly two weeks ago, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, had posted a teaser where he was spotted riding the upcoming electric motorcycle. Ever since the brand has been gradually dropping pieces of the puzzle on its social media platforms.



The released teasers confirm that Ola's upcoming production motorcycle corresponds to the model previously depicted in leaked design patent filings a few months ago. Drawing inspiration from the roadster concept showcased by the company in 2023, the Ola Street Naked incorporates a more realistic and conventional design.



