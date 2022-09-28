  • Home
  • News
  • Other Nations Weighing G7 Russia Oil Price Cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo Says

Other Nations Weighing G7 Russia Oil Price Cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo Says

A number of oil-importing countries are considering joining the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
28-Sep-22 12:47 PM IST
Other Nations Weighing G7 Russia Oil Price Cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo Says banner

A number of oil-importing countries are considering joining the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the next few days.

Adeyemo, in an interview with Yahoo! News, said that India, a major importer of Russian oil, had agreed to continue talks about whether to join the Group of Seven's price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it.

The rules will explain how importers can use financial products such as insurance to ship Russian oil, as long as the price was under the agreed cap, he added.

If the price was above the oil price cap, which has not yet been set, Russia would need to find "other, more expensive ways to ship their oil," Adeyemo said.

The Group of Seven wealthy nations, which is made up of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

Adeyemo did not disclose the target price for the cap, but said it should be effective, even if India and other oil-importing countries do not join in, since it would create more transparency and put those countries in a better position to negotiate lower prices with Russia.

"We're going to set the price of oil above Russia's price of production. We're going to give them the ability to use G7 services to sell their oil, as long as it's sold under the price cap," he said, adding that strategy was starting to bear fruit.

"We've already seen that Russia is negotiating with some countries prices as low as with a 30% discount on the current price of oil," he said. He gave no details, and did not identify the countries that had expressed interest in joining up.

Related Articles
Oil Edges Up From Seven-Month Low As Russia Threatens Export Halt
Oil Edges Up From Seven-Month Low As Russia Threatens Export Halt
3 hours ago
Oil Rises 4% On Supply Threats, Still Set For Weekly Drop
Oil Rises 4% On Supply Threats, Still Set For Weekly Drop
4 hours ago
Oil Prices Climb On Tight Supply Worries
Oil Prices Climb On Tight Supply Worries
4 hours ago
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
4 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?