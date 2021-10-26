Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki Swift? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular cars sold in India. So much so that in Financial Year 2021, it was the largest selling car in the country, accounting for over 1.72 lakh units. However, the Swift's popularity is not just limited to the new car segment, as the trend remains the same in the used car market as well. If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift from the pre-owned car market, here are some pros and cons that you should know about.

Pros

1. In the last 15 years, Maruti Suzuki has launched three generations of the Swift hatchback in India, and you can find all three of them in the used car market.

2. Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel version of the Swift in 2020. So, if you are looking for a diesel Swift, the used car market is the place to look for one.

3. The Maruti Suzuki Swift came with a peppy 1.2-litre petrol, and a torquey 1.3-litre diesel motor and both are well-built engines. So, even a 5- to 6-year-old model is likely to be in a good condition.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

4. Maruti Suzuki cars retain their value, and even if you decide to sell yours after 3-4 years, you are bound to get good returns.

Cons

1. Because Maruti Suzuki cars retain more value, a newer Swift that's 2 or 3 years old will be slightly more expensive compared to a rival brand's model. The new-gen Swift can cost you Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh.

2. In terms of driving dynamics, the Swift might not be the best one out there. The steering is a bit too light and lacks feedback. The suspension is also a bit on the softer side.

3. The Swift has never received a satisfactory safety rating from the Global NCAP. While the new-gen model holds a 2-Star rating, the previous-gen models have also received a zero-star rating.

4. Only the new third-gen Swift gets an AMT option. So, if you are looking for an automatic you'll have to go for the newer more expensive option.