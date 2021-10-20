Planning To Buy The Tata Nexon Facelift? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
The Tata Nexon has stayed true to its quirky design, which a lot of buyers liked and in the last three years, since the SUV's launch, Tata Motors has manufactured over 1.5 lakh units of the Nexon in India.
Highlights
- The Tata Nexon facelift gets an updated front end.
- It was recently updated with new diamond-cut alloy wheels.
- The cabin too has been slightly tweaked.
The Tata Nexon has been one of the more popular offerings in the sub-four metre SUV segment. The Tata Nexon has stayed true to its quirky design, which a lot of buyers liked and in the last three years, since the SUV's launch, Tata Motors has manufactured over 1.5 lakh units of the Nexon in India. It also offered several modern creature comforts along with one of the most spacious cabins in the segment, and to top it all, the Nexon also became the first car in India to bag the five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. If you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Gets New Five-Spoke Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Pros
- Quirky Looks: The facelifted Tata Nexon looks much sharper, especially with the new sleeker grille, which also comes with a glossy black slat that houses the Tata logo. It is flanked by a pair of new sharp-looking headlights, which come with LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lamps. And now, they offer better throw as well. Below, the Nexon gets an updated, muscular-looking, front bumper that comes with a new foglamp housing on each side. Also, the older white U-shaped inserts, have been replaced, by new silver brackets on either end. Plus, you get a more pronounced bumper cladding with a faux skid plate and the signature tri-arrow design for the air dam grille. Recently, it was also updated with new five-spoke alloy wheels that look sportier.
- Spacious Cabin: The Tata Nexon feels spacious on the inside and even seats are comfortable offering good thigh support and side support.
- Driving Modes: The Tata Nexon is also equipped with three driving modes, which are - City, Eco, and Sport and there is a perceptible difference in the engine performance in these modes.
- Engine Options: The Tata Nexon was the first subcompact SUV to offer a turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine is tuned to churn out 118 bhp and 170 Nm od peak torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.
- Safety: The Tata Nexon is a five-star Global NCAP rated SUV and is known for its high safety standards, and nothing has changed in that department. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Electric Traction control, hydraulic brake assist, roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts, all are standard fitment across variants. However, if you get some of the higher variants you will also get a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.
Cons
- AMT Gearbox: In automatic variants, the Tata Nexon offers AMT transmissions which does the job, but isn't fun when you want to push hard. Rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet offer dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which are way more responsive to throttle inputs.
- Cabin Quality: While the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift did receive an update even on the inside, in terms of material quality and fit & finish there is still a lot to desire. The dual-tone interior now gets a black and white treatment but the gloss part looks a bit to shiny and flimsy. There is also a new off-white panel running across the dashboard with the tri-arrow pattern which is nicely done. You now also get a flat-bottom steering wheel as standard, but steering-mounted controls and faux leather wrapping are optional.
- Features List: Now we agree that the Tata Nexon is well-equipped on the inside but latest rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet have upped the ante. Graphics and size of the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system look out of place and while it is compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the iRA connected car tech is optional and is mostly app based. That said, you do get features like a premium Harmon tuned sound system, rear air-con vents and cooled glovebox among others.
