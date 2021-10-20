Planning To Buy The Tata Nexon Facelift? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Tata Nexon has been one of the more popular offerings in the sub-four metre SUV segment. The Tata Nexon has stayed true to its quirky design, which a lot of buyers liked and in the last three years, since the SUV's launch, Tata Motors has manufactured over 1.5 lakh units of the Nexon in India. It also offered several modern creature comforts along with one of the most spacious cabins in the segment, and to top it all, the Nexon also became the first car in India to bag the five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. If you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Gets New Five-Spoke Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels

Pros

Quirky Looks: The facelifted Tata Nexon looks much sharper, especially with the new sleeker grille, which also comes with a glossy black slat that houses the Tata logo. It is flanked by a pair of new sharp-looking headlights, which come with LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lamps. And now, they offer better throw as well. Below, the Nexon gets an updated, muscular-looking, front bumper that comes with a new foglamp housing on each side. Also, the older white U-shaped inserts, have been replaced, by new silver brackets on either end. Plus, you get a more pronounced bumper cladding with a faux skid plate and the signature tri-arrow design for the air dam grille. Recently, it was also updated with new five-spoke alloy wheels that look sportier. Spacious Cabin: The Tata Nexon feels spacious on the inside and even seats are comfortable offering good thigh support and side support. While the design of the cabin remians more or less similar to the previous model, we see new elements like a flat-bottom steering wheel Driving Modes: The Tata Nexon is also equipped with three driving modes, which are - City, Eco, and Sport and there is a perceptible difference in the engine performance in these modes. Engine Options: The Tata Nexon was the first subcompact SUV to offer a turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine is tuned to churn out 118 bhp and 170 Nm od peak torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Safety: The Tata Nexon is a five-star Global NCAP rated SUV and is known for its high safety standards, and nothing has changed in that department. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Electric Traction control, hydraulic brake assist, roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts, all are standard fitment across variants. However, if you get some of the higher variants you will also get a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.

Cons