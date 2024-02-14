Login

Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores

A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • In 2018 Nexon had become the first Made-in-India car to get a 5-star rating from GNCAP
  • The SUV scored 32.22 out of a possible 34 points for Adult Occupant protection
  • Recently the updated Tata Harrier & Safari also received a 5-star crash test rating

The Tata Nexon facelift has become the latest product from the company to get a full 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year. The car scored 32.22 out of a possible 34 points for Adult Occupant protection and 44.52 points for Child occupant protection out of a maximum 49 points. Back in 2018, the Nexon had become the first Made-in-India car to get a 5-star rating from the testing agency. 

 

The new Nexon comes with a long list of standard safety features.


Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India.”
 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs

 

 

Some safety features on the Nexon facelift include 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), 360-degree surround view system, Blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors and a Tyre pressure monitoring system. Late in 2023, the then launched updates of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari had also received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. The SUVs also became the first cars ever to receive a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP which largely follows similar protocols.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

