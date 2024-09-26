Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage

Adding the much-awaited factory-fitted CNG version, the Tata Nexon becomes one of the most versatile cars on sale in India. With no less than four fuel choices, the Nexon nameplate is also doing pretty well for itself in each of the derivatives. But if you are looking to buy the sub-four metre SUV with an eye on high daily running and low fuel costs, how do the CNG and diesel versions of one of Tata's best-sellers stack up on paper?

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Initial Buying Cost

Variant-to-variant, the diesel derivative of the Nexon carries a higher sticker price compared to the CNG version. There are eight variants for the CNG Nexon that you can buy right now - Smart (O), Smart Plus, Smart Plus S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless Plus S. In comparison, there are over 20 variants you can get with the diesel manual version. More importantly, there are as many variants you can buy with the diesel AMT combination as well.

Pricing for these variants when compared to the diesel derivatives are as follows:

CNG MT Variant Pricing Diesel MT Variant Pricing Smart Rs 8.99 lakh - - Smart Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Smart Plus Rs 11.94 lakh Smart Plus S Rs 9.99 lakh Smart Plus S Rs 12.73 lakh Pure Rs 10.69 lakh Pure Rs 13.33 lakh Pure S Rs 10.99 lakh Pure S Rs 13.68 lakh Creative Rs 11.69 lakh Creative Rs 14.64 lakh Creative Plus Rs 12.19 lakh Creative Plus Rs 15.23 lakh Fearless Plus S Rs 14.59 lakh Fearless Plus S Rs 17.73 lakh

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Powertrain and Mileage

For the first time, the turbo-petrol engine is offered with a factory-fitted CNG. The 1.2-litre Revotron engine in the Nexon CNG version makes 98 bhp and 170 Nm and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Right now, Tata is not offering an automatic choice with the Nexon. But we could expect it to come at a later date, akin to the Tiago CNG AMT. Tata claims a mileage of 24 km/kg for the Nexon CNG. On the other hand, the oil-burner is the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that continues to produce 113 bhp and 260 Nm. You can have it either with a six-speed manual or an AMT as well. Its ARAI mileage is 23.23 kmpl.

For perspective, let us consider CNG costs at Rs 70 per kilogram, and diesel to cost Rs 90 per litre (prices can vary depending on location and city) and ARAI claimed figures for both iterations. Over daily driving of, say, 50km, the CNG Nexon will consume about 2.08 kg of CNG, costing Rs 145.60 per day. Under the same driving conditions, the diesel-powered Nexon will consume about 2.15 litres of fuel for 50km, costing Rs 193.50 per day.

Like the other iCNG model, the Nexon also uses the twin-cylinder technology with a pair of 60-litre CNG tanks. This gives it a usable space of 321 litres compared to 382 litres the standard Nexon comes with. Additional CNG-specific changes are also present such as leak detection, thermal protection, fire protection kit, and direct start in CNG fuel.

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Features

One of the benefits of buying a Tata CNG vehicle is that the alternative fuel version is available across many variants including the range-topping ones. So, you don’t miss out on features usually reserved for top-spec trims when option for the CNG version. In the same manner, the Nexon CNG is also quite feature-loaded. Some of the notable features on the higher trims include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, auto headlights and wipers, and six airbags.