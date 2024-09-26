Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage

With the launch of the CNG-powered version, which Nexon now offers better running costs? The diesel may be more fuel efficient (than the equivalent petrol version) but it’s also more expensive
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon is the only car in India with petrol, diesel, EV and CNG powertrains
  • Diesel version has higher initial cost variant-to-variant
  • Claimed mileage of 23.23kmpl for diesel and 24kms/kg for CNG

Adding the much-awaited factory-fitted CNG version, the Tata Nexon becomes one of the most versatile cars on sale in India. With no less than four fuel choices, the Nexon nameplate is also doing pretty well for itself in each of the derivatives. But if you are looking to buy the sub-four metre SUV with an eye on high daily running and low fuel costs, how do the CNG and diesel versions of one of Tata's best-sellers stack up on paper?

 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 6

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

 

 

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Initial Buying Cost

 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 2

 

Variant-to-variant, the diesel derivative of the Nexon carries a higher sticker price compared to the CNG version. There are eight variants for the CNG Nexon that you can buy right now - Smart (O), Smart Plus, Smart Plus S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless Plus S. In comparison, there are over 20 variants you can get with the diesel manual version. More importantly, there are as many variants you can buy with the diesel AMT combination as well. 

 

Pricing for these variants when compared to the diesel derivatives are as follows: 

CNG MT VariantPricing  Diesel MT VariantPricing
SmartRs 8.99 lakh--
Smart PlusRs 9.69 lakhSmart PlusRs 11.94 lakh
Smart Plus SRs 9.99 lakhSmart Plus SRs 12.73 lakh
PureRs 10.69 lakhPureRs 13.33 lakh
Pure SRs 10.99 lakhPure SRs 13.68 lakh 
CreativeRs 11.69 lakhCreativeRs 14.64 lakh
Creative PlusRs 12.19 lakhCreative PlusRs 15.23 lakh
Fearless Plus SRs 14.59 lakhFearless Plus SRs 17.73 lakh

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

 

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Powertrain and Mileage

 

Tata Nexon facelift 1

 

For the first time, the turbo-petrol engine is offered with a factory-fitted CNG. The 1.2-litre Revotron engine in the Nexon CNG version makes 98 bhp and 170 Nm and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Right now, Tata is not offering an automatic choice with the Nexon. But we could expect it to come at a later date, akin to the Tiago CNG AMT. Tata claims a mileage of 24 km/kg for the Nexon CNG. On the other hand, the oil-burner is the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that continues to produce 113 bhp and 260 Nm. You can have it either with a six-speed manual or an AMT as well. Its ARAI mileage is 23.23 kmpl. 

 

Tata Nexon facelift 24

For perspective, let us consider CNG costs at Rs 70 per kilogram, and diesel to cost Rs 90 per litre (prices can vary depending on location and city) and ARAI claimed figures for both iterations. Over daily driving of, say, 50km, the CNG Nexon will consume about 2.08 kg of CNG, costing Rs 145.60 per day. Under the same driving conditions, the diesel-powered Nexon will consume about 2.15 litres of fuel for 50km, costing Rs 193.50 per day.

 

Tata Nexon facelift 26

 

Like the other iCNG model, the Nexon also uses the twin-cylinder technology with a pair of 60-litre CNG tanks. This gives it a usable space of 321 litres compared to 382 litres the standard Nexon comes with. Additional CNG-specific changes are also present such as leak detection, thermal protection, fire protection kit, and direct start in CNG fuel. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

 

Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel: Features

 

One of the benefits of buying a Tata CNG vehicle is that the alternative fuel version is available across many variants including the range-topping ones. So, you don’t miss out on features usually reserved for top-spec trims when option for the CNG version. In the same manner, the Nexon CNG is also quite feature-loaded. Some of the notable features on the higher trims include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, auto headlights and wipers, and six airbags.

# tata motors# tata nexon# tata nexon automatic# tata nexon fuel efficiency# tata nexon price# tata nexon cng# tata nexon cng launch# tata nexon facelift# tata nexon cng price# tata nexon cng india# tata nexon crash test# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Nexon EV is now offered with a third battery pack option that bumps up the range to an ARAI-certified 489 km.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
  • Employing the same prismatic LFP cells as the recently-launched Curvv EV, the top-spec Nexon EV is aimed at those seeking an electric car for intercity travel.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
  • The Nexon CNG is available across eight trims priced between Rs 8.99 and 14.59 lakh. With the twin-cylinder technology, it offers a usable 321-litre boot space.
    Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage
  • An all-new bodystyle on an all-new platform powered by an all-new engine looks promising but is not without flaws. Arguably, the best Tata of the current lot
    Tata Curvv Petrol And Diesel First Drive: The SUV You May Not Need, But Most Likely Want
  • New features aside, Tata has also updated the micro-SUV’s variant line-up and added the option for a sunroof on the mid-spec Adventure trim.
    Tata Punch Updated With New Features; Now Gets A 10.25-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Charger, Rear AC Vents

Latest News

  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3
  • Yamaha is offering a series of benefits on the FZ, Fascino and Ray ZR on behalf of the festive season
    Yamaha FZ Bikes Offered With Discount Of Up To Rs 7,000; Cashback On Fascino and Ray ZR Too
  • The Kodiaq armoured is offered only in a five-seat configuration and has been developed to meet PAS 300 and 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards.
    Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades
  • The limited edition Mavrick is the result of the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Thums Up, a popular beverage brand.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
  • In this episode, the hosts face their toughest challenge yet – navigating a rugged obstacle course while their co-passengers attempt to create a masterpiece on canvas. The most steady driver with the best painting wins!
    car&bike Xtreme Episode 3: Artistic Off-Roading
  • The Riviera collection is offered only in Extended Wheelbase form and gets bespoke touches inspired by luxury sailing yachts.
    Bentley Bentayga Azure Riviera Collection Draws Inspiration From Yachts
  • The latest teaser gives us a glimpse at the design of the Elroq, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.
    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV To Debut On October 1
  • With the launch of the CNG-powered version, which Nexon now offers better running costs? The diesel may be more fuel efficient (than the equivalent petrol version) but it’s also more expensive
    Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage
  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • New Cars
  • Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved