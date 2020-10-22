Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year

Renault India announced the addition of 34 new sales and service touchpoints across India over the last 2 months. This marks a total of more than 90 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault has added across India in less than a year. The new dealership facilities are located in Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

With this expansion Renault India has bolstered its network presence to more than 415 sales and 475+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

The Kwid also has been a strong seller for Renault in India

The Renault Triber and the Kwid range has been a strong seller for the company in the country and with the festive season already here, the company wants to reach out to as many customers as is possible. Renault achieved sales of 8,805 units in September, its highest sales volume in 2020. Renault holds a market share of 3.2 per cent in 2020, which is a growth of 0.7 percentage points over last year, wherein Renault's market share was 2.5 per cent.

The Triber AMT was launched in May 2020

Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India, said, “An increasing network presence is making it possible for us to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in our consistent sales volumes,”



