Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October

Renault India is offering attractive discounts on its entire product portfolio during this festive season. As Navratri marks the commencement of festive period in India, the French carmaker is providing special benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 on its BS6 compliant cars including Kwid, Duster and Triber. Interested buyers can avail of these lucrative deals on the purchase of Renault cars in October 2020. Notably, these offers vary from dealer to dealer across the country. These special schemes will be valid until October 31, 2020.

The Renault Duster is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 39,000

Renault's popular MPV, Triber is listed on the website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 39,000. These include exchange benefit and loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 20,000 and up to ₹ 10,000 which is applicable on select variants. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 for approved list of corporates and PSUs. Additionally, there's also a rural offer of 4,000 on the Triber which is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only. Notably, only loyalty benefit of ₹ 10,000 is applicable for RXE variants. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail a special rate of interest at 3.99 per cent on the Kwid and Triber.

Renault is also offering special EMI offers and low rate of interest on Renault cars

The Kwid small car is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 49,000. It comprises a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000 each along with a loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 on select variants. There's also loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 which can be included in exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount while purchasing an additional Renault model. An additional corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 is also available for corporates and PSU customers.

Discounts on the Duster SUV include an exchange benefit of ₹ 25,000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20,000, cash benefit of ₹ 25,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000. The benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh is applicable for the 1.5-litre petrol variants only, however, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol models get discount of up to ₹ 50,000. Customers opting for the 1.3-litre variant can also avail an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 km. Moreover, the cash benefit is available only on the RXS variant of the Duster.

