Renault India's Exports Cross The 1 Lakh Mark

Renault India has kick-started 2022 on a high with its exports achieving the one lakh units milestone. The automaker exports its offerings to 14 international markets overseas across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa. The made-in-India Renault offerings that make it the overseas markets include the Kwid, Triber and the Kiger. Renault produces its offerings in collaboration with its group partner - Nissan - at its Oragadam-based facility, which is the global production hub for the three models. Renault commenced its export operations from India in 2012 with the Duster.

The Renault Kwid has been a highly popular product for the company not only in India but overseas too

Speaking on achieving this milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director - Renault India Operations said, "India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers' confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products."

"Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets," added Venkatram Mamillapalle.

The Renault Triber and Kiger share their underpinnings and are solely made in India for the world

All three models have been popular sellers for Renault India. The Renault Kwid turned into a segment-defining product, while the Renault Triber is a cleverly engineered multi-seater. The Renault Kiger is the latest offering from the carmaker and is a competitively priced subcompact SUV. The automaker also announced that that the Kiger received an overwhelming response in markets like Nepal and South Africa.