Renault Kiger vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Renault Kiger has been finally launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 5.45 lakh for the base trim with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine while going up to ₹ 9.55 lakh for the range-topping trim with the 1.0-litre turbo automatic transmission. Though the Nissan Magnite remains the most affordable SUV in the subcompact SUV space, the Kiger is not much expensive and undercuts other models by quite a margin. Here's how it fares against its competition in terms of pricing.

The Nissan Magnite continues to be the most affordable model in the subcompact SUV space.

Naturally Aspirated Models Renault Kiger Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Ford Ecosport Nissan Magnite Prices ₹ 5.45 lakh - ₹ 8.00 lakh ₹ 7.39 lakh - ₹ 11.40 lakh ₹ 6.87 lakh - ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 6.79 lakh - ₹ 8.55 lakh ₹ 7.99 lakh - ₹ 11.19 lakh ₹ 4.99 lakh - ₹ 7.55 lakh

So the Renault Kiger is priced quite attractively, still it is ₹ 46,000 more expensive than its sister unit, the Nissan Magnite. That said, it undercuts every other model in its segment by over ₹ 1.5 lakh which is quite a margin. The Kiger and Magnite both are offered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine while other models are offered with bigger and substantially more powerful engines.

The Renault Kiger undercuts other models by quite a margin in terms of pricing.

Turbo Models Renault Kiger Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Nissan Magnite Prices ₹ 7.14 lakh - ₹ 9.55 lakh ₹ 8.64 lakh - ₹ 11.67 lakh ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 12.49 lakh ₹ 7.09 lakh - ₹ 10.86 lakh ₹ 7.95 lakh - ₹ 10.97 lakh ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.35 lakh

The Turbo variants of the Renault Kiger are almost ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 20,000 more expensive compared to the turbo variants of the Nissan Magnite. But obviously, the price difference between other models is significant. Both the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 cost around ₹ 1.5 lakh more than the Renault Kiger while it's over ₹ 2 lakh more expensive than the Kia Sonet. Even the Tata Nexon is around ₹ 95,000 more expensive than the Renault Kiger.

