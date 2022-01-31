Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In The UK

Royal Enfield is gradually launching the new Classic 350 across the world, in several markets, with the UK being the latest country to receive one of the highest-selling models from Royal Enfield. Just last week, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in the Philippines, and it has also been launched in the UK, a market which has a niche but strong following of the Royal Enfield brand. The Classic 350 is the second model to be introduced in the UK, based on the same platform as the Meteor 350, with the two models sharing quite a few components.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest selling model for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

The retro-styled Classic 350 is based on the modern J-series engine of Royal Enfield, which is also shared with the RE Meteor 350, and has an all-new chassis. The new-generation Classic 350 was launched in India last year, and gets a complete makeover, with a new, more modern engine, new chassis, updated suspension, new wheels and brakes.

The seat height is 805 mm, and ground clearance is 170 mm, a 35 mm increase over the previous generation model. Kerb weigh is 195 kg, same as before, but still 4 kg more than the Meteor 350.

The 349 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Compression ratio has changed to 9.5:1 on the new 350 cc SOHC engine from 8.5:1 on the UCE 350 engine.The cam gears have been replaced with a timing chain, along with the SOHC system, which results in less noise and more efficient valve timings. The chain primary drive has been replaced with gear primary drive, which reduces transmission losses, and the primary balancer shaft reduces vibrations on the engine.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on an all-new platform, with a new engine and new chassis, with several improvements.

The legacy of the Classic dates back to 1948 with the Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. The Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 and Classic 350 launched in 2008. The Classic 350, in fact, went on to become the highest-selling Royal Enfield model since then, accounting for 80 per cent of the brand's sales over the past decade or so. The Classic has also emerged as the motorcycle that redefined the middleweight motorcycling space and spawned the revival of Royal Enfield.

The suspension now incorporates fatter 41 mm front forks, with more travel on the dual rear shocks to offer a better ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm front section tyre, and 120 mm section

In the 12 years since the modern Royal Enfield Classic was first launched, it has built a legacy of its own, selling over 3 million (30 lakh) motorcycles. The latest generation Classic 350 has been developed as a global product, and will be offered on sale across the world.