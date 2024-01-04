Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 4, 2024
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colours for 2024
- The new colours are Dapper O and Dapper G
- Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular models from the company’s stables and it already gets a variety of colour options. For 2024, Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the Hunter 350 – Dapper O and Dapper G, which refer to orange and green. Both new colour options are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the new colour schemes, the Hunter 350 stays unchanged.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper G
Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Meteor 350 Features In Upcoming Movie ‘Fighter’
It was in July 2023 that the Hunter 350 crossed the two lakh mark in terms of sales. Royal Enfield took less than a year to achieve the mark. In terms of average monthly sales, the Hunter 350 is second only to the Classic 350. Royal Enfield attributes the rapid sales of Hunter 350 to in-roads made in tier-2 and tier-3 cities apart from the sales in metro cities.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper O
Also Read: Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350s Showcased At EICMA 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. It was launched in 2022 and since then it has been one of the most popular models from Royal Enfield, particularly in India.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18201 second ago
The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
-17076 second ago
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea
-9473 second ago
This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.
-5626 second ago
Triumph has teased its new supersport motorcycle again on its social media handles. It will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the ‘Daytona 660’.
-2792 second ago
The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.
60 second ago
The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.
1 hour ago
Mahindra reported a cumulative sales growth of 6 per cent for the month of December 2023
1 hour ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
1 hour ago
The Q8 e-Tron edition Dakar is available for purchase, with only 99 units featuring a unique livery paying tribute to the Audi RS Q e-Tron Dakar racer.
2 hours ago
The Toyota Innova Hycross gets pricier by Rs 10,000 on the base trim, while the remaining variants are now more expensive by Rs 42,000
1 day ago
We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.
2 days ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
2 days ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
7 days ago
The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.
8 days ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.