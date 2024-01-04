Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular models from the company’s stables and it already gets a variety of colour options. For 2024, Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the Hunter 350 – Dapper O and Dapper G, which refer to orange and green. Both new colour options are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the new colour schemes, the Hunter 350 stays unchanged.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper G

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Meteor 350 Features In Upcoming Movie ‘Fighter’

It was in July 2023 that the Hunter 350 crossed the two lakh mark in terms of sales. Royal Enfield took less than a year to achieve the mark. In terms of average monthly sales, the Hunter 350 is second only to the Classic 350. Royal Enfield attributes the rapid sales of Hunter 350 to in-roads made in tier-2 and tier-3 cities apart from the sales in metro cities.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper O

Also Read: Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350s Showcased At EICMA 2023

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. It was launched in 2022 and since then it has been one of the most popular models from Royal Enfield, particularly in India.