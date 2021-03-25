carandbike logo
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Philippines

Along with other international markets like Europe and Thailand, Royal Enfield now launches the Meteor 350 in Philippines. Prices for the Meteor 350 in Philippines start at PHP 232,000, which is equivalent of Rs. 3.45 lakh.

Prices for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 start at 232,000 PHP
Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now launched in Philippines
  • It was launched in India in November 2020
  • It is now one of the most popular motorcycles for Royal Enfield

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has now been launched in Philippines. Prices for the Meteor 350 start at PHP 232,000 or ₹ 3.45 lakh. All three variants of the Meteor 350 will be on sale - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. In terms of the specifications and features, the Meteor 350 will stay the same as the India-spec model. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built around an all-new 350 cc platform. So, it gets a new engine, as well as new chassis.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year At 2021 carandbike Awards

fgrjjk6o

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first model in the all-new 350 cc platform from Royal Enfield

The Meteor 350 is the product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Technology Centre team, and the engineering team at Royal Enfield's R&D centre in India. The new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a new design, with new body panels, a new fuel tank shape, and even the badges and decals are all-new. The silhouette though is typically Thunderbird. But there are more changes in the details; in fact every single component is brand new, starting from the mirrors, windshield, headlight, turn indicators and the tapered handgrips, as well as the rotary switches.

Also Read: 2021 carandbike Awards: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Wins Two-Wheeler Of The Year

vpf4f0h4

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is also assembled in Thailand)

0 Comments

A testament to its popularity and capability is the fact that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 won the Two-Wheeler of the year award along with the Entry-Level Modern Classic Motorcycle of the year award at the 2021 carandbike awards. Plus, Royal Enfield won the Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the year award as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

