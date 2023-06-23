Spy Shots Reveal Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650

Spy shots of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 have emerged online while testing in India for the first time. This upcoming model is based on the same platform as the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. It is expected that the bike will come equipped with the same 648cc, oil-cooled, twin-cylinder motor that powers the 650cc motorcycles made by Royal Enfield. This motor produces 47bhp and 52Nm of peak torque. This motor will also be BS6.2-compliant and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The upcoming Classic 650 is designed similarly to the Classic 350



The bike's ergonomics appear to be similar to 350, with a mid-rise handlebar and mid-set footpegs that offer riders an upright and comfortable riding posture. The pea shooter exhaust design remains consistent with that of the Classic 350. The Classic 650 seems to incorporate LED headlights, while the turn indicators retain halogen lamps. The Classic 650 is expected to showcase a 19/18 spoke wheel setup, similar to that of the Classic 350.

From the rear, it resembles the Super Meteor 650



As for the design, the Classic 650 resembles a timeless retro roadster aesthetic. It boasts familiar elements such as a classic headlight, a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, a wire bespoke wheel and a split-seat arrangement. Additionally, the bike is expected to feature a telescopic fork, deviating from the USD fork. As for the braking, disc brakes are expected for the front and the rear. Moreover, dual-channel ABS is anticipated to be standard. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be launched in early 2024, with an estimated ex-showroom price of approximately Rs 3.2 lakh.

