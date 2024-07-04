Login
Tata Altroz Racer: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Have you been considering the new Tata Altroz Racer? Well, let us help you decide. Here are 3 reasons you should consider it and 3 reasons why you should avoid it.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Altroz Racer is the more performance oriented version of the hatchback
  • Pros: The car is sporty, gets some exclusive features, and great to drive
  • Cons: It's more expensive, there is no automatic option, not offered in diesel guise

Tata Motors recently expanded the Altroz range with the launch of a more performance-oriented model called the Tata Altroz Racer. In addition to cosmetic enhancement and features that go with the Racer theme, the car also gets a more powerful turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, is that enough to consider it over the regular Altroz petrol? Here are 3 reasons why you should consider it and 3 reasons why you might want to avoid buying.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 bhp Turbo-Petrol

 

Reasons To Buy

 

1. Performance

 

Tata Altroz Racer 51

 

The biggest reason to buy the Altroz Racer would be for its sportier performance. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon that males 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the regular Petrol Altroz that’s an increment of over 30 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. Also, the Racer comes with a more capable 6-speed manual gearbox, along with updated suspension and steering settings. 

 

2. Extra Features

 

Tata Altroz Racer 53

 

The Altroz Racer also distinguishes itself from the standard Altroz by offering some features that are exclusive to the former. This includes ventilated front seats, new sportier sounding exhaust, leatherette upholstery, leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, and an updated sound system with 8 speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters).

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

 

Tata Altroz Racer 15

 

Other features on offer include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree view cameras with blind view monitor, and iRA connected car tech. Additionally, while all three variants of the Altroz Racer (R1, R2, R3) come with 6 airbags as standard, the regular Altroz only gets them with the XZ+ S LUX variant. 

 

3. Racier Looks

 

Tata Altroz Racer 54

 

And finally, another key reason to go for the Altroz Racer is the looks. The car is offered in special colours - Atomic Orange, Avenue White and Pure Grey, and all three options get dual-tone treatment with a contrast black roof. Also, the standard is the racing stripes that you see on the car along with the Racer badge and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained

 

Tata Altroz Racer 20

 

The cabin too gets a racier look with a black and orange combination with white highlights, while the racing stripes have been replicated on the upholstery and the floor mats.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Review 

 

 

Reasons To Avoid

 

1. No Automatic 

 

Tata Altroz Racer 13

 

One of the key deal-breakers with the Altroz Racer is the fact that you do not get the option for an automatic transmission. While the manual gearbox will certainly appeal to the enthusiasts, I believe there is still a huge part of the consumer base that would prefer to go for an automatic option. And it’s not like Tata doesn’t have an option. The company already offers a dual-clutch transmission with the Altroz petrol, and that could be introduced with the Racer as well in the future. So, if it’s an automatic that you need, waiting for a while would be a smart option.

 

2. It's Expensive

 

Tata Altroz Racer 34

 

Variant to variant, the Altroz Racer is certainly more expensive than the regular petrol version of the car, and the difference goes as high as Rs. 1 lakh between top-spec variants of the respective models. There are certainly a handful of features that are exclusive to the Altroz Racer, but if they are not that important to you then the regular Altroz is also pretty well equipped. 

 

Tata Altroz RacerPrices (Ex-Showroom)
R1Rs. 9.49 Lakh
R2Rs. 10.49 Lakh
R3Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

You can get the same 16-inch alloys in a lighter shade along with auto projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control from the XZ variant and above. The XZ LUX and above trims offer you a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 360-degree view cameras with a blind view monitor. XZ+ S trim gets the 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and the top-spec XZ+ OS gets iRA-connected car tech. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Engines, Transmissions, Variants Compared

 

3. No Diesel

 

Tata Altroz Racer 26

 

The Altroz Racer is only offered with a petrol engine and there is no diesel version on offer, however, you can get one with the regular Altroz. In fact, the Altroz is the only car in the mass market hatchback space to come with a diesel engine. It’s powered by a 1.5-litre oil burner that makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual. In terms of pricing, the Altroz diesel is priced from Rs. 8.90 lakh to Rs. 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

