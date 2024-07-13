Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe Launch On August 7

Tata Motors has revealed the launch date for the highly anticipated Curvv SUV-coupe - August 7, 2024. The carmaker has recently released a string of teasers for its SUV-coupe which has been shown in concept form in both all-electric and internal combustion-spec with the latter being a more near-production model. The Curvv marks Tata’s first foray into the compact SUV segment with the internal combustion model to be positioned as a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.



The internal combustion Curvv SUV-coupe was previewed in near-production guise at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Tata has been aggressively teasing the Curvv siblings in recent weeks showcasing the models undergoing testing in various climatic conditions as well as providing a glimpse at some of the tech on board. What heavily disguised test cars featured in the clips reveal little of the design differences between the two models though one could expect the EV and internal combustion (ICE) models to feature cosmetic differences similar to the Nexon and Nexon EV.



At first glance, both the ICE and EV appear to be near-identical with the design differentiation likely coming down to the grille and bumpers. The Curvv diesel concept from Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 featured a blacked-out grille which could be a body-coloured unit on the EV. The EV would also not require as much cooling as an ICE model so a lot of the air vents in the bumper could be closed off.



The Curvv will be Tata's entry into the heavily contested compact SUV segment.

The teasers have also confirmed details such as a full-digital instruments display similar to the unit in the Nexon and Harrier, drive modes and paddle shifters with the models also set to pack in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Moving to the mechanicals, the Curvv EV will be Tata’s second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform. Tata Motors is yet to reveal any details about the EV’s powertrain, although it could be offered with both single and dual-motor powertrain options and offer a range of over 500 km.



The EV and ICE models are expected to get some styling distinction, particularly up front.

The ICE Curvv meanwhile is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. These are expected to include an all-new 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Expect Tata to offer both manual and automatic gearbox options for both engine options.



The Curvv siblings will be positioned above the Nexon siblings in Tata’s passenger vehicle lineup. While the Curvv EV will lack a direct rival, the ICE Curvv will face competition from the upcoming Citroen Basalt which is also due to launch in the coming months.