Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants

The Harrier Dark edition was previously available on the top-end XZ & XZ+ variants only

Launched in India a couple of months ago, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition was initially available in the top-end XZ variants which were priced from ₹ 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It featured at least 14 design enhancements on the regular version of the SUV. The homegrown automaker has silently introduced new the Dark edition on the lower trims now. The XT and XT+ variants of the Harrier Dark edition are priced at ₹ 16.50 lakh and ₹ 17.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier Dark edition available in lower XT & XT+ variants The XZ variant of the Harrier Dark edition is listed on the official website at ₹ 17.85 lakh whereas the XZ+ variant costs ₹ 19.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, new special edition variants of the Tata Harrier are limited to manual version only. The automatic variants are offered on the top-end XZ and XZ+ variants only.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition's cabin features premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery

The Harrier Dark edition looks more premium, thanks to design highlights such as Atlas Black body colour, 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels, premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and more. Apart from the new dark theme, the majority of the features remain identical to the top-end XZ variant of the regular Harrier.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition comes in a new Atlas Black body colour and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels

Tata's flagship SUV comes powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. There's also an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer. The engine is tuned to belt out 138 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The Tata Harrier SUV is priced in India at ₹ 13.84 lakh to ₹ 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

